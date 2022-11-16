Auburn Ave. landmark, Douglasville Black school among ‘Places in Peril’

This is the 18th year that the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, which advocates for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources, has created a list, “designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes that are threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy.”

“We hope the list will continue to bring preservation solutions to Georgia’s imperiled historic resources by highlighting ten representative sites,” said Mark C. McDonald, CEO of the Trust.

Aside from the Beulah Grove Lodge, the list, published Wednesday, also includes:

229 Auburn Ave. in Atlanta: Built in 1908, the building was the long-time base of Atlanta Life Insurance, but over the years it served as the home of several Black-owned businesses like a restaurant, funeral home, beauty college, an accounting school, a tailor and the Atlanta Dance Theatre. The building was largely destroyed in 2008 when a series of tornadoes ripped through Auburn Avenue. Developers, who want to build a multimillion-dollar affordable housing complex on the site, are fighting with local preservationists who want to keep it standing.

Credit: The Herndon Home Credit: The Herndon Home