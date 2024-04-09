Congrats, class of 2024. You’ve survived the late-night cram sessions, endless papers and countless lectures. Hopefully you had fun along the way, because now it’s time to say hello to the exciting world of adulting. Picking your next move can be a mix of bittersweet nostalgia and thrilling possibilities, but choosing where to go next is the fun part.

If you’re looking for a city that’s got it all, you should know that Atlanta snagged the eighth spot on ApartmentAdvisor’s 2024 “Best Cities for College Grads list”, and for good reason.

To determine the rankings for its list, ApartmentAdvisor analyzed data from 98 major U.S. cities, considering factors such as population growth, education levels, unemployment rates, rent-to-earnings ratio, cost of living, walkability, transit access and entertainment options. The final rankings were calculated using a weighted average of four key scores: Opportunity (35%), cost of living (25%), mobility (15%), and entertainment (25%), with the highest overall score being considered the “best” city for recent college graduates.

Although Atlanta didn’t crack the top five (Seattle, Washington; Salt Lake City, Utah; Washington, D.C.; Charleston, South Carolina; and Madison, Wisconsin), it secured its place in the top ten thanks to impressive scores in several fields. Atlanta is a food lover’s dream, boasting a buzzing restaurant scene that even caught the attention of Michelin, which released its first-ever Atlanta dining guide in October 2023. And when it comes to music festivals, Atlanta has 11 times more than your average city in the United States.

But Atlanta isn’t just about the fun and games. The city also boasts a thriving economy, ranking as the 11th largest in the country. This means an abundance of job opportunities for fresh graduates. And here’s the best part: Despite being a major city, Atlanta’s cost of living is surprisingly affordable. ApartmentAdvisor estimates that if you’re earning a median income with a bachelor’s degree, you’ll only be spending about 23% of your paycheck on rent. That leaves plenty of cash for exploring the city and enjoying all it has to offer.

Speaking of rent, a one-bedroom apartment in Atlanta will cost you around $1,560 per month. While it may not be the cheapest on the list, considering all the perks and opportunities, it’s a pretty sweet deal.

So, if you’re ready to embark on your post-college adventure and want a city that strikes the perfect balance between work and play, Atlanta should definitely be on your list.