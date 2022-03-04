Atlanta-based Ukrainian group raises over $60,000 in humanitarian aid. Here’s how to donate

A devastating new phase of the Russian offensive in Ukraine – marked by multiplying bombardments in urban areas across the country – is imperiling the lives of scores of Ukrainian civilians and triggering warnings of an impending humanitarian disaster.
In response, a nonprofit led by Atlanta-based Ukrainian expats is rallying to help.
Since the outbreak of the conflict, the Georgia branch of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, an organization that promotes Ukrainian culture, has raised roughly $65,000 in humanitarian aid.
“We work with vetted collaborators on the ground who can properly allocate resources where they are needed,” said Nataliia Onyskiv, head of the UCCA’s Georgia branch. “One hundred percent of donated money goes to people in need in Ukraine.”
Onyskiv explained that the UCCA’s “collaborators” are Ukrainian foundations and aid workers with established track records of providing humanitarian relief across the country. Donations are used to purchase basic necessities, such as food and medical aid, which a growing number of civilians forced out of their homes and into shelters rely on.
Tax deductible donations can be made at https://www.ukrainianatlanta.org/donation.
For those who are also interested in supporting Ukrainian-owned local businesses in this time, the UCCA Georgia branch has published a directory of “services rendered and goods provided” by Atlanta Ukrainians.
Featured businesses include restaurants, liquor stores, dental clinics, law offices and more.
Lautaro Grinspan is a Report for America corps member covering metro Atlanta’s immigrant communities.
