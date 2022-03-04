Atlanta-based Ukrainian group raises over $60,000 in humanitarian aid. Here’s how to donate

“We work with vetted collaborators on the ground who can properly allocate resources where they are needed,” said Nataliia Onyskiv, head of the UCCA’s Georgia branch. “One hundred percent of donated money goes to people in need in Ukraine.”

Onyskiv explained that the UCCA’s “collaborators” are Ukrainian foundations and aid workers with established track records of providing humanitarian relief across the country. Donations are used to purchase basic necessities, such as food and medical aid, which a growing number of civilians forced out of their homes and into shelters rely on.