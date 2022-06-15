A decade of DACA left its impact on Georgia. But threats loom.

Georgia Dreamers

A report published this week by the pro-immigration advocacy group FWD.us sheds light on the demographics of Georgia’s DACA population, using data from USCIS and the American Community Survey. According to the report, people shielded by DACA in Georgia are now in their late 20s, on average, with most Dreamers having first moved to the country over two decades ago. In Georgia, 77% of Dreamers are part of the labor force, 90% have a high school diploma and 31% have completed some college education. Just over a third of Georgia Dreamers are married and have children of their own.

2022 vs. 2012

In the ten years since DACA’s 2012 launch, program beneficiaries built families and careers. The FWD.us report outlines that evolution. In 2012, 45% of Dreamers were students and 60% were in the labor force. Their median income was $4,000. Ten years later, those initial DACA recipients have a median income of $26,000; with 85% of them being in the labor force and 15% of them being in school.