4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant

Four people were injured in a shooting at a South Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
Police in Cordele, about an hour south of Macon, were called to the 16 East restaurant around 10:30 p.m. and found “a chaotic scene with multiple gunshot victims,” the police department said in a statement posted to social media.
The victims, who have not been publicly identified, were taken to a hospital. Three of them remain hospitalized and the fourth was treated and released, officials said. An update on the condition of those hospitalized was not provided Sunday morning.
Crisp County deputies and the Georgia State Patrol were called in to assist, and the suspect was quickly detained and taken into custody, police said. He was later identified by his fingerprints as 42-year-old Bryant Lamar Collins of Michigan. Investigators continue working to determine a motive for the attack.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to take the lead in the investigation, though the state agency has not yet confirmed its involvement or released any information.
Police did not release any other details about the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229-276-2690.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author