ajc logo
X

4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Four people were injured in a shooting at a South Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.

Police in Cordele, about an hour south of Macon, were called to the 16 East restaurant around 10:30 p.m. and found “a chaotic scene with multiple gunshot victims,” the police department said in a statement posted to social media.

The victims, who have not been publicly identified, were taken to a hospital. Three of them remain hospitalized and the fourth was treated and released, officials said. An update on the condition of those hospitalized was not provided Sunday morning.

Crisp County deputies and the Georgia State Patrol were called in to assist, and the suspect was quickly detained and taken into custody, police said. He was later identified by his fingerprints as 42-year-old Bryant Lamar Collins of Michigan. Investigators continue working to determine a motive for the attack.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to take the lead in the investigation, though the state agency has not yet confirmed its involvement or released any information.

Police did not release any other details about the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229-276-2690.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Gridlock Guy: Fear and loathing in Atlanta traffic and the link to Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR...4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Editor: Walker using false statements about AJC to raise money
20h ago

Credit: Ole Berg-Rusten

Fears over Russian threat to Norway's energy infrastructure
47m ago

Credit: Mark Thiessen

Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians from Russia
10h ago

Credit: Mark Thiessen

Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians from Russia
10h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
11h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
11h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
11h ago
Featured

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Week 10 high school football scoreboard
Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top