2.3-magnitude earthquake hits near Milledgeville overnight

In June, a 3.9-magnitude quake hit near Metter, just a few points under the largest ever recorded: A 4.1-magnitude that took place in 1916 about 30 miles south of Atlanta.

More than three dozen earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or greater have occurred in Georgia since 1974, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of data from the U.S. Geological Survey. The state sits atop three seismic zones that encompass most of the state, according to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. The most active region, however, is Northwest Georgia, which sits in the Eastern Tennessee Seismic zone.

The zone follows the western Appalachian Mountains from West Virginia down to the Alabama-Mississippi border, and it experiences about one magnitude 4.0 earthquake every five to 10 years, according to GEMA. At that level, the shaking could rattle small objects off shelves and cause cracks in plaster.

Four years ago, in 2018, a 4.4-magnitude tremblor struck the area near the Watts Bar Nuclear plant in east Tennessee. The plant is near Chattanooga and about 160 miles north of Atlanta, though many metro Atlantans felt the shaking. No damage was detected at the nuclear plant.

The most significant seismic event to strike the broader region happened in Charleston in 1886. It claimed at least 60 deaths, and thousands of buildings were leveled, including the city’s beloved Emanuel AME Church. The powerful quake was estimated to have been a high-6 magnitude event and captivated Atlanta. Residents crowded into the offices of The Atlanta Constitution to hear the latest news.