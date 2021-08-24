2-year-old dead after Monday shooting in Albany

A 2-year-old boy is dead after a Monday afternoon shooting in the southwest Georgia city of Albany.
Police, according to Fox 31, responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment complex on Hilltop Drive about 4 p.m.
Police said the child had been shot in the head. They do not know if the injury was self-inflicted and are still collecting evidence.
District Attorney Greg Edwards told WALB at least three children, including the victim, and three adults were in the apartment when the shooting happened. The mother, according to the station, was not at home at the time of the shooting.
“This is a gun responsibility issue at best. I wanted to formulate what I hope will be some kind of public service presentation about that,” Edwards told WALB. “Gun responsibility is a part of gun ownership and gun violence, be it intentional or unintentional, is something we must strive to work on in terms of prevention.”