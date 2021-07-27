ajc logo
2 Georgia residents among those accused in slaying

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago

VALLEY, Ala. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Louisiana and a third person in Alabama in a killing earlier this month that police said was linked to a marijuana deal.

Jacob Christian Moedl, 19, of Notasulga, Alabama, was jailed Monday in the slaying of Antavious Lawenton Sharpe, 23, news outlets reported. On Saturday, Vincent Ray Tiller, 21, of Grantville and Robyn Yvonne Jones, 18, of LaGrange were arrested in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana.

"

Valley police believe Sharpe, who was found dead July 17, was killed during a marijuana deal that was set up so he could be robbed.

Moedl and Tiller have blamed each other for shooting the victim, said police Maj. Mike Reynolds.

Court records weren’t available Tuesday to show whether any of the three people in custody had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

