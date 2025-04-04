Georgia News
Georgia News

1,500 unauthorized immigrants arrested in Georgia since Trump’s return

Agents have been arresting immigrants in job sites such as supermarkets, factories and construction sites
ICE officers arrested a Mexican national during a worksite enforcement operation. According to the agency, the Mexican national had previously been reported already, and has a criminal history that includes a conviction for multiple counts of sexual assault of a child.

Credit: Courtesy of ICE's Homeland Security Investigations

Credit: Courtesy of ICE's Homeland Security Investigations

ICE officers arrested a Mexican national during a worksite enforcement operation. According to the agency, the Mexican national had previously been reported already, and has a criminal history that includes a conviction for multiple counts of sexual assault of a child.
By
28 minutes ago

Federal agents have apprehended approximately 1,500 immigrants living in Georgia without authorization since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, which ushered in a nationwide immigration crackdown.

Many of those caught in the immigration sweeps had been previously convicted in this country of serious crimes including assault, drug distribution and weapons offenses, among other felonies, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said at a news conference on Friday. Nine unauthorized immigrants were arrested in Cherokee County as part of an investigation into the distribution of child pornography. At least one member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua was among the Georgia immigration arrests made in recent months. The suspect was wanted in Illinois to face murder charges.

“The individuals arrested in these operations are not only in the U.S. illegally but have also been involved in activities that harm American citizens and residents,” said Steven Schrank, special agent with ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations. “Through these operations, we are sending a clear message that criminal activity will not be tolerated, regardless of immigration status.”

Officials were unable to specify Friday just how many of the immigrants recently apprehended have already been deported.

On Friday, Schrank confirmed that some of the Georgia immigration arrests came as a result of worksite enforcement operations, which target the illegal hiring of immigrants who lack proper work authorization.

Schrank said these operations occur daily, and have targeted Georgia workplaces including supermarkets, construction sites and factories. The catalyst behind ICE worksite visits is information and leads sent to the agency from the public. The Biden administration had previously moved to limit some immigration arrests at job sites.

“There has been a significant increase in worksite enforcement activity,” since January, Schrank said. “Employers can and will be held accountable if they knowingly employ and or harbor illegal aliens in their workplaces.”

Steven Schrank, special agent with ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations, speaks with reporters on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren

It is not immediately clear whether the reported 1,500 immigration arrests in Georgia since Trump’s return represent a significant uptick in the overall pace of immigration enforcement. According to ICE data, nearly 1,400 immigrants were arrested in the agency’s Atlanta area of responsibility from January through March 2024, which includes Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

From March 24 to April 3, immigration officials in Atlanta collaborated with the FBI, local law enforcement, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and with the Drug Enforcement Administration to surge resources and track down unauthorized immigrations who are connected to ongoing criminal investigations.

As part of that multiagency effort, dubbed “Operation Safeguard,” law enforcement made over 150 immigration arrests. Agents also seized narcotics, firearms and bulk currency drug proceeds.

Operation Safeguard also yielded a large-scale labor trafficking bust at a flooring manufacturer in Bartow County late last month. More than 60 victims were rescued from forced labor and living in deplorable housing conditions.

Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta arrests a foreign national the agency says is a Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang member.

Credit: Courtesy of Homeland Security Investigations

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Homeland Security Investigations

About the Author

Lautaro Grinspan is an immigration reporter at The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Follow Lautaro Grinspan on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Every day around the U.S., from before sunrise until late into the night, undocumented immigrants are being picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, the front-line soldiers in President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. (Melissa Lyttle/The New York Times 2017)

Credit: MELISSA LYTTLE

How Georgia troopers will help ICE find and arrest undocumented immigrants

Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he wants all 1,100 sworn officers of Georgia’s Department of Public Safety to make immigration inquiries and arrests in the state.

Atlanta employers turning away from undocumented immigrants

Companies are becoming more diligent about hiring workers with lawful status, a staffing industry leader says.

An ‘administrative error’ sent a Maryland man to an El Salvador prison, ICE says

The Latest

Lauren Giddings with her dog Butterbean at her graduation from Mercer University's law school in 2011. Giddings, 27, was murdered a month later. (Contributed photo)

Credit: Contributed

Family of law grad slain in Georgia launches new search for remains

38m ago

Georgia's budget would spend on school vouchers and poor students. Here's a look by the numbers

39m ago

Georgia lawmakers pass child tax credit and consider ban on diversity programs on last day

2h ago

Featured

Legislators gather for Sine Die, the last day of the Georgia General Assembly shown on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

Speed camera, election and budget bills face final fate at Georgia Capitol: Live updates

The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.

2h ago

Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin

Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.

The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin

Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.

1h ago