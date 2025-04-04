1,500 unauthorized immigrants arrested in Georgia since Trump’s return

Officials were unable to specify Friday just how many of the immigrants recently apprehended have already been deported.

On Friday, Schrank confirmed that some of the Georgia immigration arrests came as a result of worksite enforcement operations, which target the illegal hiring of immigrants who lack proper work authorization.

Schrank said these operations occur daily, and have targeted Georgia workplaces including supermarkets, construction sites and factories. The catalyst behind ICE worksite visits is information and leads sent to the agency from the public. The Biden administration had previously moved to limit some immigration arrests at job sites.

“There has been a significant increase in worksite enforcement activity,” since January, Schrank said. “Employers can and will be held accountable if they knowingly employ and or harbor illegal aliens in their workplaces.”

Credit: Ben Hendren Credit: Ben Hendren

It is not immediately clear whether the reported 1,500 immigration arrests in Georgia since Trump’s return represent a significant uptick in the overall pace of immigration enforcement. According to ICE data, nearly 1,400 immigrants were arrested in the agency’s Atlanta area of responsibility from January through March 2024, which includes Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

From March 24 to April 3, immigration officials in Atlanta collaborated with the FBI, local law enforcement, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and with the Drug Enforcement Administration to surge resources and track down unauthorized immigrations who are connected to ongoing criminal investigations.

As part of that multiagency effort, dubbed “Operation Safeguard,” law enforcement made over 150 immigration arrests. Agents also seized narcotics, firearms and bulk currency drug proceeds.

Operation Safeguard also yielded a large-scale labor trafficking bust at a flooring manufacturer in Bartow County late last month. More than 60 victims were rescued from forced labor and living in deplorable housing conditions.