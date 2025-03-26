Labor trafficking bust in Georgia sends immigrant workers fleeing

Explore Central figure in sprawling Georgia human trafficking case is sentenced

Agents are currently executing federal search warrants at Wellmade Industries as well as in a number of residences in Bartow County, according to Lindsay Williams, an ICE spokesperson who spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“This operation specifically focuses on serious allegations of labor trafficking involving foreign nationals and financial crimes tied to the employer’s practices. The owner of Wellmade flooring was arrested on Georgia state charges,” he added in a statement.

Special agents remain on the scene to interview workers and investigate claims involving potential exploitation, Williams said.

In a livestreamed interview with Guevara, Brian Ozden, assistant special agent in the FBI’s Atlanta division, said there are allegations that Wellmade Industries “is using fraud and coercion to induce Chinese nationals and other immigrants to do work.”

“Nobody should be forced to do labor,” he added. “The FBI is committed to doing what’s right and to keeping people safe.”

Chinese nationals were recently at the center of another labor exploitation case in Georgia.

A group of Chinese workers sought law enforcement’s help, alleging that over a month had passed before they were paid for their work at a Savannah warehouse, where they had been loading and unloading trucks. Earlier this year, they were granted hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages and damages.

The AJC left a message to Wellmade Industries, and is awaiting a response.

According to the company’s website, it specializes in the design and production of hard surface flooring. Alongside its Cartersville manufacturing plant, it runs a warehouse and sales offices in Portland, Oregon.

— This is a developing story. Check back for updates.