Labor trafficking bust in Georgia sends immigrant workers fleeing

FBI: Chinese nationals were victims of forced labor in Cartersville flooring plant
Special agents inside a Wellmade Industries plant in Cartersville, Georgia, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Credit: Courtesy of FBI Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of FBI Atlanta

Special agents inside a Wellmade Industries plant in Cartersville, Georgia, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
By
47 minutes ago

Law enforcement agents swarmed a Bartow County flooring manufacturer on Wednesday, the culmination of a monthslong, multiagency labor trafficking investigation.

Agents’ arrival at Wellmade Industries in Cartersville, roughly 40 miles north of Atlanta, sparked confusion among workers, with several attempting to run away or hide, thinking it was an immigration raid, according to a conversation between journalist Mario Guevara with FBI agents on-the-ground.

Present in Cartersville on Wednesday were special agents from Homeland Security Investigations, a division of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, and the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

Agents are currently executing federal search warrants at Wellmade Industries as well as in a number of residences in Bartow County, according to Lindsay Williams, an ICE spokesperson who spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“This operation specifically focuses on serious allegations of labor trafficking involving foreign nationals and financial crimes tied to the employer’s practices. The owner of Wellmade flooring was arrested on Georgia state charges,” he added in a statement.

Special agents remain on the scene to interview workers and investigate claims involving potential exploitation, Williams said.

In a livestreamed interview with Guevara, Brian Ozden, assistant special agent in the FBI’s Atlanta division, said there are allegations that Wellmade Industries “is using fraud and coercion to induce Chinese nationals and other immigrants to do work.”

“Nobody should be forced to do labor,” he added. “The FBI is committed to doing what’s right and to keeping people safe.”

Chinese nationals were recently at the center of another labor exploitation case in Georgia.

A group of Chinese workers sought law enforcement’s help, alleging that over a month had passed before they were paid for their work at a Savannah warehouse, where they had been loading and unloading trucks. Earlier this year, they were granted hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages and damages.

The AJC left a message to Wellmade Industries, and is awaiting a response.

According to the company’s website, it specializes in the design and production of hard surface flooring. Alongside its Cartersville manufacturing plant, it runs a warehouse and sales offices in Portland, Oregon.

— This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Special agents executed federal search warrants in Wellmade Industries plant in Cartersville, Georgia, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 following a months-long labor trafficking investigation.

Credit: Courtesy of FBI Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of FBI Atlanta

Lautaro Grinspan is an immigration reporter at The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

