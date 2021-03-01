Georgia mother charged in shooting death of her 7-year-old child

Alison Jones has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of her son Maddox, and she is also charged with shooting at her husband, Douglas Jones, who was not injured, Morgan County Sheriff Robert Markley told the Lake Oconee News.

Jones is accused of fatally shooting her son and aiming shots at her husband at their home in the 1200 block of Riverwalk Road in Bishop, a town 12 miles south of Athens. Deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute call at the address at 7:20 a.m., where the child was found dead.