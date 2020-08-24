Georgia man leads troopers on 155 mph chase in Nebraska

He was being held in the Lancaster County Jail.

Earlier this year, law enforcement in several states reported that more and more drivers were being pulled over for speeding above 100 mph as the nation’s highways sat mostly free of traffic due to coronavirus lockdowns.

Officials were alarmed after a three-week period in metro Atlanta showed 52 people had been stopped for speeds of 100 mph or more on Georgia 400 and Interstate 285.

“People have turned 400 and 285 into NASCAR,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said at the time. “Just because people are staying home doesn’t open the roadways to excessive speed.”

Reckless speeding in many states can punishable by arrest, hefty fines, vehicle seizure and/or a suspended license.

Georgia’s super speeder law, which was approved in 2009, tacks an extra $200 fine onto a ticket for anyone convicted of speeding at 75 mph or more on a two-lane road or at least 85 mph on a larger highway.

The state annually receives tens of millions of dollars from the extra fines.