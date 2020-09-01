Georgia man arrested in death of 12-year-old daughter

Mary Chandler, a GBI special agent, told WMAZ the family had a long history of such negligence.

“Basically there’s a history with Department of Family and Children Services in a number of counties in this area since the child has been born,” Chandler said.

Similar incidents were reported in Twiggs and Jones counties. The family has lived in Wilkinson County since February. Though Chandler did not reveal the details of Kaitlyn’s condition, she said the case is the “worst we’ve ever seen.”

The town of Ivey came together Sunday night for a vigil honoring Kaitlyn’s life. The community also protested the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services — with more than 70 people gathering to demand an explanation why Child Protective Services did not do more to prevent her death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ivey Police Department at 478-628-2479 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 478-445-4173.