Georgia man charged in grandfather’s violent death

Joshua Deandre Grier, 27, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults and elder persons and one count of felony murder, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said it was contacted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office regarding the death of James Terrel, 89, also of Pine Mountain. On Dec. 16, Terrel died from injuries sustained from a fall on Dec. 1.