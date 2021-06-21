ajc logo
X

Georgia man charged in grandfather’s violent death

A Pine Mountain man has been charged in connection with his grandfather’s violent death in December.
Caption
A Pine Mountain man has been charged in connection with his grandfather’s violent death in December.

Georgia News
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Pine Mountain man has been charged in connection with his grandfather’s violent death in December.

Joshua Deandre Grier, 27, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults and elder persons and one count of felony murder, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said it was contacted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office regarding the death of James Terrel, 89, also of Pine Mountain. On Dec. 16, Terrel died from injuries sustained from a fall on Dec. 1.

Police identified Grier as a suspect in the case and is accusing him of assaulting his grandfather, causing him to fall and hit his head.

Grier is incarcerated at the Harris County Jail.

In Other News
1
The Varsity in Athens officially closes after almost 90 years
2
Arrest made in weekend double Georgia homicide
3
GA Lottery
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top