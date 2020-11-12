Georgia man accused of 9/11 bomb threat at Port of Savannah

A Vidalia man has been indicted on a federal charge for calling in a bomb threat to a Port of Savannah facility on Sept. 11.
Prosecutors said Elliott Sherman, 32, called the California Cartage CFS 2 building with a bomb threat. Sherman is assigned to the facility by his employer.
Sherman is facing up to 10 years in prison and fines, if he’s convicted.
“Bomb threats, whether real or hoax, are dangerous and disruptive to work environments,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine. “This one was especially inexcusable as it was made on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.”
“Calling in a bomb threat, even as a hoax, wastes resources, disrupts commerce and terrifies potential threatened victims,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “That’s why the FBI takes them seriously and the penalties are severe.”