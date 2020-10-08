X

Georgia home where Bobbi Kristina Brown last lived is on market

What You Need to Know About Bobbi Kristina Brown

Georgia News | 54 minutes ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Townhome is listed for nearly $600,000

The North Fulton home where Bobbi Kristina Brown once lived before spending months in a coma and eventually passing away is on the market again.

The Alpharetta townhouse where Brown and her fiance Nick Gordon lived in 2015 is back on the market for $599,000, according to a listing on Realtor.com by real estate company ERA Sunrise Realty - Cherokee. The metro Atlanta residence was where the then-21-year-old was found unconscious in a bathtub by Gordon and a friend on Jan. 31, 2015.

ExploreBobby Brown to receive proclamation for Bobbi Kristina Serenity House

Brown’s mother, the late musical legend Whitney Houston, owned the 2,600-square-foot home.

“Once owned by the incredibly talented Whitney Houston, own a piece of history,” a listing reads. “Exclusive gated community situated on the Chattahoochee River with top amenities, including clubhouse, swim/tennis, park, pet walk & private walking trails.”

Photo of the home where Bobbi Kristina Brown lived before her death in 2015.

Credit: Jennifer Brett

Credit: Jennifer Brett

The home was previously on the market for $469,000 shortly after Brown’s death, according to a previous AJC report. It’s located in the 9000 block of Riverbend Manor.

The home was once described as a “luxury Craftsman-European style townhome,” featuring an open floor plan, three bedrooms, a terrace and an elevator.

Brown died at 22 on July 26, 2015. Despite the show of unity among many family members, her funeral in Alpharetta became the site of a public family feud.

Bobbi Kristina was buried the next month alongside her mother’s grave in New Jersey. Houston and Brown were found in similar conditions before their deaths — submerged in water in a bathtub. Both also died with substances in their bloodstream, according to autopsy reports.

Gordon, who had been rumored to be linked to Brown’s death, was found dead in a Las Vegas hotel last New Year’s.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.