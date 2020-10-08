Georgia home where Bobbi Kristina Brown last lived is on market

The home was previously on the market for $469,000 shortly after Brown’s death, according to a previous AJC report. It’s located in the 9000 block of Riverbend Manor.

The home was once described as a “luxury Craftsman-European style townhome,” featuring an open floor plan, three bedrooms, a terrace and an elevator.

Brown died at 22 on July 26, 2015. Despite the show of unity among many family members, her funeral in Alpharetta became the site of a public family feud.

Bobbi Kristina was buried the next month alongside her mother’s grave in New Jersey. Houston and Brown were found in similar conditions before their deaths — submerged in water in a bathtub. Both also died with substances in their bloodstream, according to autopsy reports.

Gordon, who had been rumored to be linked to Brown’s death, was found dead in a Las Vegas hotel last New Year’s.