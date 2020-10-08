Georgia home where Bobbi Kristina Brown last lived is on market

The North Fulton home where Bobbi Kristina Brown once lived before spending months in a coma and eventually passing away is on the market again.
The Alpharetta townhouse where Brown and her fiance Nick Gordon lived in 2015 is back on the market for $599,000, according to a listing on Realtor.com by real estate company ERA Sunrise Realty - Cherokee. The metro Atlanta residence was where the then-21-year-old was found unconscious in a bathtub by Gordon and a friend on Jan. 31, 2015.
Brown’s mother, the late musical legend Whitney Houston, owned the 2,600-square-foot home.
“Once owned by the incredibly talented Whitney Houston, own a piece of history,” a listing reads. “Exclusive gated community situated on the Chattahoochee River with top amenities, including clubhouse, swim/tennis, park, pet walk & private walking trails.”
Credit: Jennifer Brett
The home was previously on the market for $469,000 shortly after Brown’s death, according to a previous AJC report. It’s located in the 9000 block of Riverbend Manor.
The home was once described as a “luxury Craftsman-European style townhome,” featuring an open floor plan, three bedrooms, a terrace and an elevator.
Brown died at 22 on July 26, 2015. Despite the show of unity among many family members, her funeral in Alpharetta became the site of a public family feud.
Bobbi Kristina was buried the next month alongside her mother’s grave in New Jersey. Houston and Brown were found in similar conditions before their deaths — submerged in water in a bathtub. Both also died with substances in their bloodstream, according to autopsy reports.
Gordon, who had been rumored to be linked to Brown’s death, was found dead in a Las Vegas hotel last New Year’s.