Georgia county pensions are not keeping up with inflation

“Most of us worked hard all of our lives to get where we are,” Owen said. “It seems that retirees have kind of been forgotten in this whole thing.”

His pension is about $1,700 per month after deductions for insurance. A Vietnam veteran, he also receives social security and had retirement savings from his time in the private sector.

Gwinnett County administers its own pension plans, which closed in 2007 to new employees. Since then, the county has exclusively offered defined contribution retirement benefits similar to 401(k) plans. As of last fall, Gwinnett was still paying pensions to more than 2,700 retirees, with an additional 780 enrolled in the plans who were still working and more than 730 scheduled to begin receiving pensions after they meet age requirements.

Gwinnett has retirees and employees in five different pension plans. Three do not offer any cost of living increases, while the other two increase 1% annually. Payments depend on the retiree’s average salary and years of service. Retirees are also eligible for social security.

Neighboring DeKalb County gave its retirees 2% cost of living adjustments in 2019, 2020 and last year, “based on organizational priorities and budget,” spokesman Quinn Hudson said.

Gwinnett couldn’t provide higher cost of living increases without changing the entire funding formula for the pension plans, which were amended in 2004, spokesman Joe Sorenson said. As of last year, the county’s pension obligation was 81.5% funded.

“If this 1% fixed rate had not been chosen and another method had been used, it would have also affected the amount of the employees’ contributions to the plan as well as the benefits to be paid to retirees,” he said in an email.

The county also said raising the cost of living adjustment for retirement plans that were established with fixed increases would be violate the gratuities clause of the state constitution, which forbids officials from giving public funds away without an equal return.

The gratuities clause is intended to fight corruption. Kale said he hadn’t heard of it being applied to cost of living adjustments.

Legal confusion has persisted for decades over the gratuities clause and pensions, said Tim Boughey, an employment lawyer with the Atlanta-based firm Jackson Lewis whose current clients do not include Gwinnett. The validity of Gwinnett’s argument depends on the language in the plan and how federal tax code is interpreted, he said.

“There’s certainly an argument to be made that that is a gratuity because it’s giving someone something extra that they didn’t bargain for at the time,” Boughey said.