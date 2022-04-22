Gwinnett government workers get 8-10% raises, $15 minimum wage

First responders in the police, fire and emergency services, corrections and emergency 911 departments, as well as the sheriff’s, district attorney’s and solicitor’s offices, will get the 10% raises.

“We take pride in Gwinnett being a preferred public sector employer,” Hendrickson said in a statement. “We also know a generous compensation and benefits package is essential to keeping this status and shows our current employees we appreciate their hard work and dedication to the Gwinnett community. At the same time, we hope these incentives will attract prospective employees to consider a career in public service.”

The raises will cost the county $31.4 million at most, spokesman Joe Sorenson said.

“It’s likely to be less due to the number of vacancies we’re carrying right now,” he said in an email.

The county earlier this month began offering four weeks of paid parental leave. Government employees are also receiving new family planning services, including help with fertility, prenatal nutrition, post-partum issues, surrogacy, adoption and returning to work.