ajc logo
X

Gwinnett government workers get 8-10% raises, $15 minimum wage

Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson delivered her 2022 state of the county address on Thursday morning in Lawrenceville. SPECIAL PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson delivered her 2022 state of the county address on Thursday morning in Lawrenceville. SPECIAL PHOTO

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners last week approved raises of 8% for full-time county government employees, 10% for first responders and a minimum wage of $15 per hour for county government employees.

The audience watching the commission meeting Tuesday, which included some affected employees, applauded after the unanimous vote at Tuesday.

“You’ll be seeing it in your next paychecks, so we are all excited about that,” Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said.

The commission six months ago gave 4% raises to full-time employees, but the tight labor market and rising inflation called for more, Human Resources Director Adrienne McAllister said.

ExploreGwinnett increases pay for full-time county employees

“We continue to see trends in the labor market that make it remarkably much more difficult to recruit and retain high quality employees,” McAllister said. “To meet this challenge, we must position ourselves competitively.”

First responders in the police, fire and emergency services, corrections and emergency 911 departments, as well as the sheriff’s, district attorney’s and solicitor’s offices, will get the 10% raises.

“We take pride in Gwinnett being a preferred public sector employer,” Hendrickson said in a statement. “We also know a generous compensation and benefits package is essential to keeping this status and shows our current employees we appreciate their hard work and dedication to the Gwinnett community. At the same time, we hope these incentives will attract prospective employees to consider a career in public service.”

The raises will cost the county $31.4 million at most, spokesman Joe Sorenson said.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

“It’s likely to be less due to the number of vacancies we’re carrying right now,” he said in an email.

The county earlier this month began offering four weeks of paid parental leave. Government employees are also receiving new family planning services, including help with fertility, prenatal nutrition, post-partum issues, surrogacy, adoption and returning to work.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
DeKalb County Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris has asked for “a little grace” as her administration tries to figure out the ramifications of this week's surprising decision by the school board about districtwide building repairs. (AJC file photo)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan2h ago
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent
2h ago
MARTA will put its first three electric buses into service May 1.

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA unveils electric buses for Earth Day
1h ago
No survivors after plane crashes in parking lot of Covington factory, police say

No survivors in fiery plane crash near General Mills factory in Covington
2h ago
No survivors after plane crashes in parking lot of Covington factory, police say

No survivors in fiery plane crash near General Mills factory in Covington
2h ago
DeKalb County officials demolish a home as part of their efforts to address blight in Stone Mountain on Friday, April 1, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘The system is broken’: Officials search for fixes to city demolition process
16h ago
The Latest
Atlanta Housing Authority to vet proposals for Civic Center’s future
19h ago
Lackluster calving season leaves right whales’ future uncertain
Rollins and former executive settle SEC complaint
Featured
Christian Eppinger, 22, who is accused of shooting an Atlanta police officer, was granted bond earlier this week. A hearing was held Thursday night to reconsider that bond.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Fulton judge raises bond for suspect accused of shooting officer
10h ago
Stacey Abrams to deliver Spelman College’s commencement address
15h ago
13-year-old arrested in shooting at DeKalb skating rink
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top