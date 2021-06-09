GBI: Man fatally shot after opening fire on troopers after high-speed chase

When he exited at the base of the ramp, Caldwell crashed his car into a blue Toyota Corolla. The disabled vehicle stopped in the eastbound lanes of Macon Road.

That’s when Caldwell pulled out a gun and shot at officers, officials said. A trooper returned fire and struck Caldwell multiple times, the GBI said.

No officers were hurt during the incident. The driver of the Corolla was taken to a hospital for injuries related to the crash.

It’s the 38th shooting involving a law enforcement officer the GBI has investigated this year, and the 19th such incident to end in death. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.