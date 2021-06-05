DUI suspect killed by police after multicounty chase, GBI says

Two Lovejoy police officers joined in the chase and followed the man south into Spalding County, authorities said. The pursuit came to an end when officers pinned Weigand’s car as he turned off U.S. 41 onto Birdie Road.

“Weigand opened the driver’s door, began exiting the vehicle, and pointed a handgun at the officers, at which time the two Lovejoy police officers fired their weapons, striking Weigand multiple times,” Ammons said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The police shooting remains under investigation, and the GBI’s findings will be turned over to Spalding County prosecutors for review.

Saturday’s incident is the 37th police shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year and the 18th in which someone was killed, records show. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

