BreakingNews
CDC drops quarantine, screening, 6 feet spacing recommendations for COVID
ajc logo
X

GBI investigating after police chase ends with car crashing into Atlanta store

A police chase ended when a car crashed into a package store Thursday in downtown Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Combined ShapeCaption
A police chase ended when a car crashed into a package store Thursday in downtown Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The GBI is investigating after a police chase Thursday ended with one car crashing into a store in downtown Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The chase, which involved Georgia State Patrol troopers and officers with Atlanta police, ended near University Avenue and Pryor Street about 2:30 p.m. after a gray Nissan Altima crashed into a package store, the news station reported from the scene. The GSP did not provide any information on the incident, as it is still an active scene.

GBI officials confirmed they are on the scene but did not offer any details.

John Blackwell Jr., an assistant manager at a NAPA Auto Parts store, told Channel 2 he was helping a customer when he saw the police chase and eventually a single gunshot.

“Immediately when the driver’s door opened, the police were surrounding the car,” Blackwell said. “I heard one gunshot. That was it. No exchange of gunfire.”

Authorities have not confirmed if a shooting occurred.

The intersection where the crash ended is near the former Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta police June 12, 2020, and where Secoriea Turner was fatally shot July 4, 2020.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Observations from Georgia Tech’s fifth preseason practice4h ago
Review: Bad luck at Buckhead’s Brassica
8h ago
Georgia’s Todd Monken: ‘I’m paid for us to score, not to win’
2h ago
Hartsfield-Jackson’s long-awaited hotel project canceled by developer
Hartsfield-Jackson’s long-awaited hotel project canceled by developer
That White Castle in Old Fourth Ward? Sorry, it’s for a TV series
10h ago
The Latest
WATCH LIVE: AG Merrick Garland makes a statement 4 days after FBI conducted a search of...
2h ago
Middle Georgia school bus driver killed, 2 children injured in morning crash
4h ago
Marietta shines light on historic Black-owned homes
10h ago
Featured
Things to know about the Chattahoochee Nature Center

BeREGGAE, ATL Brew Fest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
3h ago
Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
17h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top