GBI investigating after police chase ends with car crashing into Atlanta store

The GBI is investigating after a police chase Thursday ended with one car crashing into a store in downtown Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The chase, which involved Georgia State Patrol troopers and officers with Atlanta police, ended near University Avenue and Pryor Street about 2:30 p.m. after a gray Nissan Altima crashed into a package store, the news station reported from the scene. The GSP did not provide any information on the incident, as it is still an active scene.
GBI officials confirmed they are on the scene but did not offer any details.
John Blackwell Jr., an assistant manager at a NAPA Auto Parts store, told Channel 2 he was helping a customer when he saw the police chase and eventually a single gunshot.
“Immediately when the driver’s door opened, the police were surrounding the car,” Blackwell said. “I heard one gunshot. That was it. No exchange of gunfire.”
Authorities have not confirmed if a shooting occurred.
The intersection where the crash ended is near the former Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta police June 12, 2020, and where Secoriea Turner was fatally shot July 4, 2020.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author