Police investigating deadly domestic shooting in SE Atlanta

Atlanta detectives are investigating after a woman was killed during a domestic dispute inside a southeast Atlanta gated subdivision Wednesday afternoon.
The fatal shooting was reported around 2 p.m. at the Parks at Browns Mill townhouses in the 500 block of McWilliams Road, according to police.
Officers that responded to the shooting in the Browns Mill Park neighborhood found the victim unresponsive from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, an Atlanta police spokesman said in a statement.
According to preliminary indications, a man shot the victim during a domestic disturbance. Police did not release the victim’s name nor did they provide the name of the suspect. Officials did not say if investigators knew the alleged shooter’s identity.
