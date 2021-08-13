Indictments handed down in Secoriea Turner case

Julian Conley, 20, faces the most serious charges: two counts of felony murder and another for malice murder. Gang-related charges make up most of the other counts against Conley and co-defendant Jerrion McKinney, 23, both of whom face sentences extending well beyond life in prison

According to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Conley fired an AR-15 style rifle at the Jeep carrying Secoriea and her mother, Charmaine Turner, on July 4, 2020. McKinney and other members of the Bloods street gang had been manning a barricade at the intersection of University Avenue and Pryor Road erected after an Atlanta police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks three weeks earlier in the neighboring Wendy’s parking lot, Willis said.