Indictments handed down in Secoriea Turner case

A Fulton County grand jury on Friday indicted two alleged gang members on 37 felony counts for the July 2020 shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.
Julian Conley, 20, faces the most serious charges: two counts of felony murder and another for malice murder. Gang-related charges make up most of the other counts against Conley and co-defendant Jerrion McKinney, 23, both of whom face sentences extending well beyond life in prison
According to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Conley fired an AR-15 style rifle at the Jeep carrying Secoriea and her mother, Charmaine Turner, on July 4, 2020. McKinney and other members of the Bloods street gang had been manning a barricade at the intersection of University Avenue and Pryor Road erected after an Atlanta police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks three weeks earlier in the neighboring Wendy’s parking lot, Willis said.
Family friend Omar Ivey, who was driving the Jeep, tried to go around the roadblock and was met with gunfire, Willis said. McKinney didn’t fire any shots but pointed his weapon at the vehicle and chased it down the street as Ivey sped off toward the hospital, according to investigators.
Secoriea was struck in the head by a projectile and was pronounced dead soon after arriving at Atlanta Medical Center.
“This case is the highest priority of my office,” said Willis, who asked anyone with information about additional suspects to come forward.
Willis said the gang members were motivated by the death of a fellow Blood: Rayshard Brooks.
“There was outrage at that loss of life,” she said.
