Fulton jail inmate charged with murder in downtown hotel shooting

An Atlanta man who was already an inmate at the Fulton County Jail has been charged with murder in a downtown hotel shooting, police said.
Renardo Glenn, 31, was served a warrant for the murder of 30-year-old Darren Williams, who was found Nov. 30 in the back stairwell of the Barclay Hotel on Luckie Street with a gunshot wound to the head, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said.
Officers responded to the call just before noon that day and found Williams’ body in the fire escape stairwell. The native of Greensboro, North Carolina, had been shot once below his left eye, according to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The shooting was described as a robbery-homicide on a GoFundMe page created by Williams’ family to help pay for his expenses. According to the page, Williams acted in community theater and enjoyed singing karaoke, cooking and entertaining.
“He was all about spreading positive energy, vibes, love, self-love and preservation. He often spoke words of encouragement and was an inspiration to and loved by all,” the page said.
Police did not share details of the investigation or evidence that led to the charges against Glenn.
Glenn was being held in the Fulton jail for violating his probation for a previous conviction on robbery charges, jail records show.