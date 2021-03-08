Fulton jail inmate charged with murder in downtown hotel shooting

Renardo Glenn, 31, was served a warrant for the murder of 30-year-old Darren Williams, who was found Nov. 30 in the back stairwell of the Barclay Hotel on Luckie Street with a gunshot wound to the head, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said.

Officers responded to the call just before noon that day and found Williams’ body in the fire escape stairwell. The native of Greensboro, North Carolina, had been shot once below his left eye, according to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.