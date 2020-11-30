Fatal shooting of man at hotel raises Atlanta’s homicide count to 136

Officers were responding to a person injured call when they came across a man dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head at the Barclay Hotel in the 80 block of Luckie Street around 11:50 a.m., Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. It’s the 136th homicide recorded in the city this year.

“There is no suspect information at this time and homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Brown wrote in an emailed statement.