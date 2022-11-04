FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Warm, sunny conditions continue ahead of cloudy weekend

Warm, clear conditions are expected to stick around Friday before the sun takes the weekend off, even as temperatures continue to rise.
“As we go through the weekend, we’re not going to see a ton of sun,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Today is still mostly sunny, still a warm day across most of northern Georgia.”
Friday’s forecast calls for a high temperature in the mid-70s, continuing the trend for the week.
“As we go through the weekend, we’ll see our clouds thicken up and an easterly wind is going to pull some moisture off the Atlantic,” Monahan said. “That means more clouds than sunshine, and also means a slight chance of a shower both Saturday and Sunday.”
Rain might be a welcome sight for some: Much of metro Atlanta has experienced a moderate to severe drought since Sept. 1, Monahan said in a Facebook post.
Temperatures will remain warmer than average early next week, Monahan said, though the clouds and chances of rain should clear out by Tuesday, when Georgians will head to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections.
Daylight savings time will begin this weekend, with clocks falling back an hour early Sunday morning. As a result, Monahan said, sunset will feel unusually early when it comes at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday evening.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
