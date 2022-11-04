ajc logo
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Warm, sunny conditions continue ahead of cloudy weekend

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Warm, clear conditions are expected to stick around Friday before the sun takes the weekend off, even as temperatures continue to rise.

“As we go through the weekend, we’re not going to see a ton of sun,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Today is still mostly sunny, still a warm day across most of northern Georgia.”

Friday’s forecast calls for a high temperature in the mid-70s, continuing the trend for the week.

“As we go through the weekend, we’ll see our clouds thicken up and an easterly wind is going to pull some moisture off the Atlantic,” Monahan said. “That means more clouds than sunshine, and also means a slight chance of a shower both Saturday and Sunday.”

Rain might be a welcome sight for some: Much of metro Atlanta has experienced a moderate to severe drought since Sept. 1, Monahan said in a Facebook post.

Temperatures will remain warmer than average early next week, Monahan said, though the clouds and chances of rain should clear out by Tuesday, when Georgians will head to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections.

Daylight savings time will begin this weekend, with clocks falling back an hour early Sunday morning. As a result, Monahan said, sunset will feel unusually early when it comes at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

