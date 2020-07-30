Former presidential candidate Herman Cain has died

Neal Boortz, a close friend and fellow radio host, said: “You combine his faith, a personality that enjoyed everybody an his accomplishments in his life, it’s a pretty extraordinary package.”

Cain is survived by his wife Gloria, his daughter Melanie Gallo and his son Vincent Cain.

Cain was born Dec. 13, 1945, in Memphis, Tennessee, moving to Atlanta with his working-class parents at an early age,. After high school, he earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics at Morehouse College. From there, his trajectory was all upward until a few bumps slowed him later in life.

He received a master’s degree in computer science from Purdue University in Indiana, then stormed the business world. He worked as a ballistics analyst for the United States Navy. Back home in Atlanta, he worked as a computer systems analyst at Coca-Cola Company.

During the 1980s, he managed 400 Burger Kings in the Philadelphia area when the fast food company was a Pillsbury subsidiary. He later became chairman and CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, a Pillsbury-owned chain in Omaha, Nebraska, dropping troubled franchises, launching inventive ad campaigns and dropping unpopular menu items. He held the position for about a decade.

In 1994, he made national headlines challenging President Bill Clinton during a nationally televised town-hall-style meeting over a proposed health care plan, which ultimately failed. Newsweek at the time identified Cain as one of the plan’s “saboteurs.”

Soon after, he became CEO of the National Restaurant Association in Washington D.C.. While head of that trade group, he bolstered the group’s image and clout. He described his media strategy as “Mo, Me, Mo,” as in motivation, message, momentum.

As CEO of Godfather's Pizza Herman Cain (in a 1993 photo) was a principal figure in turning the struggling chain around. "But you can't give Herman all the credit," said Tim McMahon, former marketing executive with the company. "Ron Gartlan [co-partner] was really the meat, the substance. He was the money guy ... Herman Cain is the guy who brings the excitement and motivation." Credit: Bob Paskach Credit: Bob Paskach

He fought restaurant smoking bans, lobbied against reducing blood-alcohol limits as a way to prevent drunken driving and fought minimum wage increases. He became friends with Georgia’s Newt Gingrich, then the Speaker of the U.S. House, and also then-congressman from Georgia, Jack Kemp, who placed Cain on a congressional study group on tax reform.

After Cain left the group in 1999, he moved back to Georgia, focusing on motivational speaking and penning books. He briefly considered a presidency run in 2000, then sought a Senate seat in 2004, but lost to Johnny Isakson in the primary.

He battled and overcame liver and colon cancer in 2006 and 2007.

In 2008, he joined WSB radio as a night talk show host. In 2010, Cain addressed more than 40 Tea Party rallies, hit early primary states, and became Fox News regular.

In May 2011, he announced his candidacy for presidency, requiring him to drop his radio show. He ran as an outsider, an anti-Washington conservative with business acumen. He called his appearances “The Hermanator Experience,” a phrase he trademarked.

He received a lot of attention promoting his 9-9-9 tax plan, which centered on a complete rewrite of the tax code that featured a flat 9 percent income tax, 9 percent business tax and 9 percent federal sales tax. He briefly was a leader in the polls for presidency.

But in December 2011, he suspended his Republican presidential bid after more than a month of fighting allegations of sexual misconduct. At the time, he said the accusations were hurting his family.

Herman Cain walks with his wife Gloria as he exits his campaign bus before he announced he'll suspend his campaign for republican presidential candidate at his headquarters in Atlanta, Dec. 3, 2011. (AJC file/Jason Getz)

He returned to radio in January, 2013, taking over for Boortz as a syndicated talk show host. He stepped down from that job in 2018, continuing to do shows online on his website since then. He also began hosting his own TV show in 2020 with conservative cable network NewsMax.

Credit: Herman Cain in 2017. CR: Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com

Cain was the rare Black Republican who rose high in the ranks and seemed at times to take positions that were more conservative than many of his white colleagues.

That put him at odds with the Democratic politics of many of the alumni of his alma mater, Morehouse, though some saw elements of his training as a Morehouse man shining through. He remained a life member of the National Alumni Association and a former member of Morehouse’s board of trustees.

Marcellus Barksdale, chairman of Morehouse’s African-American Studies Department, argued in a 2018 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Cain is exactly what a Morehouse Man should represent.

“I may not believe in his politics, but he has done what we have been taught to do,” said Barksdale, a 1965 Morehouse graduate. " He has had a wonderful career... He has the right to run for president and I respect his run.”

Herman Cain as a Morehouse College student in 1965.

Although he overlapped Cain for three years as students, Michael Lomax, president of the United Negro College Fund, told the AJC he watched him on television and debates, and even in studying his business accomplishments, saw familiar tropes.

“The elements of what you see in Herman Cain today were seeds planted, developed and nurtured at Morehouse,” said Lomax, a 1968 graduate. “He is vintage Morehouse, as far as I am concerned. Strong personality. Forceful. Engaging. A supercharged ego. ... Those are all elements of Morehouse. "

In recent years, Cain became a vocal supporter of the Trump’s. He launched a super PAC in 2018 to support the president’s agenda and GOP priorities, and the following year Trump tapped Cain for a 14-year term on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors.

Cain had served as chairman of the Kansas City branch of the Federal Reserve before moving back to Georgia to launch a political career. The nomination for the seven-person board, however, whose members oversee the nation’s monetary policy and help set interest rates, was short-lived.

Cain’s nomination for the national board was criticized even by critics of the Federal Reserve. Cain had previously called for a return to the gold standard, a contentious stance, and the body, typically filled with bankers, financiers and well-respected economists, has a reputation for being independent and apolitical, often in the face of presidential displeasure.

When it became clear he couldn’t win enough votes in the U.S. Senate to be confirmed, particularly given the sexual harassment allegations from his presidential campaign in the aftermath of #MeToo, Cain withdrew his name from consideration.