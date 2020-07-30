‘Outspoken,’ ‘engaging’ | Social media reacts to Herman Cain’s death

News of Herman Cain’s passing due to complications from the coronavirus spread virally across social media on Thursday morning.
Cain, a 74-year-old broadcaster and former 2012 presidential candidate, had been hospitalized since early July 1 for COVID-19. He was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 29.
We’re heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord https://t.co/QHCxnXWaYV
The announcement of Cain’s death came on the same day as John Lewis’ funeral in Atlanta.
Cain was a syndicated radio talk show host from 2013 to 2018, heard in Atlanta on 95.5/AM 750 WSB.
More recently, he was hosting a radio show on his website and a talk show on conservative TV outlet NewsMaxTV.
Cain, former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza and the National Restaurant Association, has been a strong supporter of President Trump and attended Trump’s rally June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
.@THEHermanCain was an unwavering patriot, a conservative stalwart & a deeply wise, thoughtful man who lived the American Dream. He was truly one of a kind & his loss is devastating to many, including our family. Please pray for his loved ones, friends & colleagues. pic.twitter.com/VAQCnMqYtc— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 30, 2020
He posted a photo of himself in the crowd on his social media.
Dan Calabrese, editor of HermanCain.com, wrote earlier this month that Cain had traveled to multiple places in June besides Tulsa: “I don’t think there’s any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected. We’ll never know.”
Cain previously recuperated from colon cancer in 2006.
This story is developing.