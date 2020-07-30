‘Outspoken,’ ‘engaging’ | Social media reacts to Herman Cain’s death

Herman Cain dies of Covid. Didn't have to end that way. #HermanCain — Black Fame (@JRick10) July 30, 2020

Cain was a syndicated radio talk show host from 2013 to 2018, heard in Atlanta on 95.5/AM 750 WSB.

More recently, he was hosting a radio show on his website and a talk show on conservative TV outlet NewsMaxTV.

Cain, former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza and the National Restaurant Association, has been a strong supporter of President Trump and attended Trump’s rally June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He posted a photo of himself in the crowd on his social media.

Dan Calabrese, editor of HermanCain.com, wrote earlier this month that Cain had traveled to multiple places in June besides Tulsa: “I don’t think there’s any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected. We’ll never know.”

Cain previously recuperated from colon cancer in 2006.

This story is developing.