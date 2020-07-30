Breaking News

WATCH LIVE: Funeral honoring Rep. John Lewis

X

‘Outspoken,’ ‘engaging’ | Social media reacts to Herman Cain’s death

FILE - Herman Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. A post on Cain's Twitter account on Thursday, July 30, 2020 announced the death. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
FILE - Herman Cain has died after battling the coronavirus. A post on Cain's Twitter account on Thursday, July 30, 2020 announced the death. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

Credit: Molly Riley

Credit: Molly Riley

National & World News | Updated 40 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

News of Herman Cain’s passing due to complications from the coronavirus spread virally across social media on Thursday morning.

Cain, a 74-year-old broadcaster and former 2012 presidential candidate, had been hospitalized since early July 1 for COVID-19. He was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 29.

The announcement of Cain’s death came on the same day as John Lewis’ funeral in Atlanta.

Cain was a syndicated radio talk show host from 2013 to 2018, heard in Atlanta on 95.5/AM 750 WSB.

More recently, he was hosting a radio show on his website and a talk show on conservative TV outlet NewsMaxTV.

Cain, former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza and the National Restaurant Association, has been a strong supporter of President Trump and attended Trump’s rally June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He posted a photo of himself in the crowd on his social media.

Dan Calabrese, editor of HermanCain.com, wrote earlier this month that Cain had traveled to multiple places in June besides Tulsa: “I don’t think there’s any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected. We’ll never know.”

Cain previously recuperated from colon cancer in 2006.

This story is developing.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.