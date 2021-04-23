Former NFL linebacker, 33, placed in hospice care in South Georgia

“The first diagnosis they gave me was alcoholic cirrhosis. But when we dug in deeper, it became just chronic liver disease, because I don’t drink like that,” Hayes told Laine. “If I did drink, it was just like wine or something like that. But my body is made different. And that’s what [my doctor] said — ‘Everybody’s made different.’”

Hayes said he initially was diagnosed with the illness when he quickly went from weighing 220 pounds to 150. He told ESPN he believes his use of over-the-counter pain medications during his NFL career, as well as his family’s history of liver disease, led to his condition.

“At first, I didn’t let my kids (ages 13 and 8) come around when I was in the hospital,” Hayes told ESPN. “Over time, we eased into them knowing about me, and now they know how to handle things ...”

Hayes told ESPN he wants to help people while he is in hospice care.

“I’m enjoying life. I’m spending more time with my kids, and I really want to help people,” he said.

“My main goal is to just inspire, to inspire the next person, no matter what they’re going through, no matter what who talks bad about them — family, friends, social media, all of that crap — it don’t matter,” Hayes told ESPN. “You take care of you. Make sure you’re straight. That’s all I want to do.”