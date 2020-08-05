Former MARTA train operator with dementia reported missing

A former MARTA train operator is missing after he walked away from his home Friday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Lazarus Parker, 69, of Atlanta, has been diagnosed with dementia and is thought to have left his home around 11 a.m., the news station reported. He was last seen in the 3400 block of Glenview Circle in southwest Atlanta.
There is a $1,000 reward for information about Parker’s whereabouts, according to Channel 2. Family and friends will be walking the neighborhood and passing out flyers Wednesday.
Parker is about 6 feet tall and 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black Adidas pants with white stripes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.
Read the full story from Channel 2 Action News here.
In other news: