Former Gwinnett County teacher, coach charged in sexual assault

A former Gwinnett County school teacher and coach has been charged with sexual assault in Dooly County.
On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested David Lamberth, 42, and booked him into the county jail. Dooly County is located along I-75 between Macon and Valdosta.
Lambert was arrested in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in neighboring Crisp County, where Lamberth was a high school special education teacher and head baseball coach. Crisp County deputies found one assault allegedly occurred with a Dooly County student.
Prior to resigning from the Crisp County school system last month, Lamberth had worked for them since August 2013 and had been both a varsity and middle school coach during his tenure. Before that, he had been employed with the Gwinnett system.
The GBI said additional charges are expected.