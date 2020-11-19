Former Gwinnett County teacher, coach charged in sexual assault

On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested David Lamberth, 42, and booked him into the county jail. Dooly County is located along I-75 between Macon and Valdosta.

Lambert was arrested in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in neighboring Crisp County, where Lamberth was a high school special education teacher and head baseball coach. Crisp County deputies found one assault allegedly occurred with a Dooly County student.