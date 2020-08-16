Ex-Browns star Chip Banks in serious condition after Atlanta shooting

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker William “Chip” Banks is in serious condition after a triple shooting in Atlanta’s English Avenue neighborhood, according to police.
Officers found three men with gunshot wounds at a home off Oliver Street shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Rooker said.
One of the victims, Charles Pharms Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene, she said. Banks and the other surviving victim, identified by police as Bennie C. Harris, were taken to a local hospital.
An investigation is ongoing.
Banks was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1982 NFL draft by the Browns. He was named rookie of the year in 1982 before being named to four Pro Bowl teams with the Browns.
He had 46 career sacks, including a career-high 11 in 1985.