1 dead after triple shooting in English Avenue neighborhood

One man is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.
About 12:45 p.m., officers found the three injured men at a home off Oliver Street in the English Avenue neighborhood, Atlanta police said. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two men were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they are stable. Their conditions were not provided.
Their identities have not been released. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Tips can be sent anonymously, and information that leads to an arrest and indictment can earn tipsters up to $2,000.
