Ford recalls 2.9m vehicles over rollaway issues

“Root cause is unknown,” the report said. “Based on Ford’s root cause investigation, heat and humidity have the potential to contribute to the hydrological breakdown of the bushing material.”

For those worried that their Ford vehicle may be affected, the automaker said that it is important to pay attention to how your transmission and electrical systems react to gear shifting.

“If the vehicle ignition is on, the instrument panel display position on the cluster will show the correct transmission gear state, which may not match the gear shift lever position,” the report said. “The driver may also notice the defect if they attempt to shift to an intended gear and the vehicle responds differently than intended based on the transmission gear state. Additionally, if a vehicle is turned off in a transmission gear state other than Park, regardless of the gear shift lever position, the engine will not restart.”

For drivers that have identified that their vehicle is affected by the recall, Ford Motors Co. will replace the faulty part for free. The company’s reimbursement eligibility, however, ends Aug. 29.

“Owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicle to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the under hood shift bushing replaced and add a protective cap over the shift cable bushing,” the report said. “There will be no charge for this service. Ford provided the general reimbursement plan for the cost of remedies paid for by vehicle owners prior to notification of a safety recall in May 2021. The ending date for reimbursement eligibility is August 29, 2022.”