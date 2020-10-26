Fire forces guests from DeKalb County motel

DeKalb County fire Capt. Dion Bentley said the blaze damaged three rooms in one building. Investigators do not know how it started.

“It was in the walls,” Bentley said. “It went from the first floor all the way up to the roof.”

No one was reported injured, he said, including a firefighter who fell through a hole from the second floor. The firefighter did not need to be treated.

According Bentley, about 40 hotel guests were displaced. The Red Cross was expected to help long-term guests with temporary lodging.

