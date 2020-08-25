Finger-lickin’ don’t: KFC will change its signature slogan due to COVID-19 woes

In the times of COVID-19, many have accepted changes to everyday life: from wearing face coverings to strategically keeping at least 6 feet apart. The reality has even set in for a classic food brand, KFC, which has opted to champion hygiene over its once-signature slogan.
The popular fried chicken chain announced Monday that it would suspend its mantra “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” out of an abundance of caution after first coining the phrase 64 years ago. With the pandemic ravaging lives across the globe and radically changing hygiene practices, KFC wanted to be mindful of its consumer messaging. A statement about the slogan change noted that it was necessary because encouraging such an act “doesn’t feel quite right.”
“We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC, in a statement. “While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”
An advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes several steps to avoiding COVID-19. High on the list, of course, is washing hands thoroughly and sanitizing hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. The next step to protection is avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Though KFC is pressing pause on finger licking for now, the food franchise said it would bring back the slogan “when the time is right.”
As its hundreds of locations remain open for service, the brand will continue with its safety measures against the coronavirus, which include:
- Supplying all restaurants with touch-free thermometers and implementing procedures to screen each team member for fever before they begin their shift;
- Providing disposable face masks for team members;
- Using Plexiglas counter-top shields that provide an additional barrier between team members and customers in restaurants that are open for carryout or dine-in.
For more information on KFC’s response to COVID-19, visit KFC.com/coronavirus.