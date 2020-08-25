Finger-lickin’ don’t: KFC will change its signature slogan due to COVID-19 woes

The popular fried chicken chain announced Monday that it would suspend its mantra “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” out of an abundance of caution after first coining the phrase 64 years ago. With the pandemic ravaging lives across the globe and radically changing hygiene practices, KFC wanted to be mindful of its consumer messaging. A statement about the slogan change noted that it was necessary because encouraging such an act “doesn’t feel quite right.”

“We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC, in a statement. “While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”