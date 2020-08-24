VIDEO: Dog becomes viral darling after delivering Chick-fil-A to her owner

The internet loves a good feel-good dog story, so when video surfaced of a super-serving dog doing a good deed at a food chain known for super service, the web nearly exploded.
Ellie the dog has gained international fame for helping her owner with a simple curbside order at a Chick-fil-A in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The hospitable dog was caught on camera last week casually picking up (with her mouth) an order from a worker at the Chick-fil-A Carraway location and walking it to her owner.
The clip, which lasts only a few seconds, has become the feel-good clip of the week. (And it’s only Monday.)
According to a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the special delivery is a common occurrence. Ellie’s owner uses the mobile app for his Chick-fil-A order, they both drive to their neighborhood location and Ellie handles the rest.
“Using our mobile app for curbside delivery has never been more fun or easy. Just ask Ellie. She loves running to meet the Team Member delivering her food and carrying it back to her owner, Nick,“ reads a message on the page.
Her owner, referred to as Nick, told the store’s employees it’s Ellie’s “favorite thing to do.”
The short clip of Ellie delivering the Chick-fil-A order has been shared more than 25,000 times, and it had been viewed a whopping 2.2 million times as of Monday afternoon.
Facebook users expressed pride in Ellie and felt inspired to teach their old dogs some new tricks.
Sherry Terry wrote: “This is so Awesome!!!! Way to go Ellie!!! Need to teach Tilly how to do this💞💞🐾”
Nina Romero was also encouraged to teach her dog, Mackie, how to pick up her Door Dash orders after seeing Ellie’s success.
Lindsay Nicole Ratchford wrote: “OMG this is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen 😍😭.”