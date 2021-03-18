Feds: DeKalb man tried to steal $1.5M worth of COVID-19 relief funds

Christopher A. Hayes, 35, of Lithonia, is charged with making a false claim to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, according to a Thursday news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. Prosecutors said Hayes claimed to own a farm — which he doesn’t — and that it was suffering due to the pandemic.

The USDA’s COVID-19 relief program aims to help farmers and livestock producers who faces price declines and other negative effects from the pandemic. Hayes submitted fraudulent documents claiming “loss of livestock,” according to the release.