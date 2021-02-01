BREAKING: Christine resigns as U.S. attorney for North Georgia

Bobby Christine will continue in his role as the top prosecutor for the Southern District of Georgia, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine will now serve as the acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District.

Former President Donald Trump tapped Christine to replace Byung J. “BJay” Pak, who abruptly resigned Jan. 4. Pak’s resignation followed a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger when Trump referred to a “never-Trumper U.S. attorney there.”