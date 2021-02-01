BREAKING: Christine resigns as U.S. attorney for North Georgia

Less than a month into the job, the acting U.S. attorney for North Georgia has resigned his position, the office confirmed Monday.
Bobby Christine will continue in his role as the top prosecutor for the Southern District of Georgia, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine will now serve as the acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District.
Former President Donald Trump tapped Christine to replace Byung J. “BJay” Pak, who abruptly resigned Jan. 4. Pak’s resignation followed a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger when Trump referred to a “never-Trumper U.S. attorney there.”
Though Trump didn’t say Pak’s name, he repeated debunked accusations of voter fraud in Georgia, including in Fulton County. The Northern District of Georgia that Pak served includes both Atlanta and Fulton. Trump had appointed Pak to the position.
Pak did not give a reason for his sudden resignation, but he said he was grateful for the chance to have served in the position. Pak has rejoined the Atlanta office of Alston & Bird, where he began his career in private practice in 2000.
After Pak’s resignation, Trump named Christine the acting U.S. attorney for North Georgia.
“U.S. Attorney Christine is currently the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, and will remain in that position while assuming the additional role in the Northern District,” the Department of Justice said at the time.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.