FBI seeks witness, car in case of missing Atlanta mom

The car has visible damage to the left rear bumper, the FBI said. Investigators say the driver and potential occupants of the Honda sedan may have seen something related to the disappearance of Cavett, whose 18-month-old son was found wandering alone in a Miramar, Florida, apartment parking lot around the time of her disappearance.

Last week, authorities released video that shows Cavett at the RaceTrac. The FBI also began collecting evidence, including two dumpsters, at a RaceTrac in Hollywood, Florida, where the 21-year-old was last seen and Shannon Ryan, the man who claims to be the last person to see her, was also spotted, according to news station Local 10.

In a criminal complaint filed in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, the FBI said video evidence does not support Ryan’s claims that he saw Cavett and her 2-year-old son Kamdyn get into another person’s vehicle. Investigators also say he bought odor eliminator, duct tape and extra-large garbage bags around the time of her disappearance.

Ryan, 38, is charged with kidnapping a victim with the intent of collecting a ransom, reward or other benefit. According to reports, Ryan refers to himself as a witch and an oracle.