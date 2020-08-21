Video shows last sighting of missing Georgia mom

“Leila’s separation from her son is completely out of character,” FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro said. “Her family and others in our community are very concerned about her safety and well-being.”

The dumpsters could be key evidence

Police say a gas station employee reported that Ryan used the store’s dumpsters. and once he left, the dumpsters were filled with children’s toys and women’s clothing, according to the news station’s report.

In his criminal complaint, it says he was on his phone searching Hollywood commercial garbage pickup dates.

Ryan posted a Facebook video on his page on Aug. 9, discussing the nature of his relationship with Cavett. In the nearly hour-long video, Ryan said he helped Cavett when she was homeless, but he once threatened her with a hex after she allegedly stole items from him. In the video, Ryan said he covered a window of her truck with a garbage bag because the window was broken prior to her disappearance.

Surveillance video shows that no windows were broken on the vehicle while it was at the gas station on July 25, but when her truck was discovered days later, the driver’s-side window was broken and the driver-side visor was bent.

The video shows Cavett getting out of a Lexus, but her Chevy pickup truck is also seen on footage later that same afternoon. The last image of her on the surveillance shows the Atlanta mom inside the gas station around 10 p.m.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any tips that can lead to Leila Cavett’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or to submit a tip via FBI.GOV/TIPS.