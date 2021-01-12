Father accused in deadly shooting during custody exchange surrenders

“Stevenson took the mother of his children’s car keys and went back to his car in an attempt to drive off,” the agency said. “The mother went to retrieve her keys by jumping into the vehicle’s driver’s-side window when Stevenson began to strike her with a closed fist multiple times and bit her.”

Spruill came to his girlfriend’s defense and was shot multiple times by a passenger in Stevenson’s car, identified by investigators as 27-year-old Reginald Hardy. Stevenson then pulled his ex-girlfriend into the car and drove away, according to authorities.

Police said Stevenson and Hardy abandoned the car at a nearby hotel, leaving the woman and her four children unharmed. She then returned to the gas station, where she found her boyfriend dead.

Hardy, who is from Riverdale, surrendered to authorities Nov. 18, the AJC previously reported. He is charged with murder, cruelty to children, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Hardy remains jailed without bond. Stevenson’s bond was scheduled to be considered at a first appearance before a judge Tuesday morning.

