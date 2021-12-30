Family wants answers after mother of 3 found shot to death in Atlanta park

It would be the last time the two would ever talk.

“When I called back, she didn’t answer,” Lekrysta said.

Mesha didn’t answer text messages, either. And she hadn’t been in touch with her mother or other siblings. That’s when Lekrysta said several family members jumped in the car to head to Atlanta.

Caption Homicide investigators are on the scene of a call at Tiger Flowers Drive and Croecus Avenue in northwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. (Credit: NewsChopper 2) Credit: NewsChopper 2 Caption Homicide investigators are on the scene of a call at Tiger Flowers Drive and Croecus Avenue in northwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. (Credit: NewsChopper 2) Credit: NewsChopper 2 Credit: NewsChopper 2

“We honestly never thought she was in trouble,” Lekrysta said. “We thought Jamesha probably went out or was at work and couldn’t answer the phone.”

But the family soon got heartbreaking news. Mesha — a strong-willed woman who loved to sing — had been killed, but Atlanta police weren’t sure who was responsible.

“Out of my 32 years, one of my worst fears is to lose one of my siblings,” Lekrysta said. “We’re close. I’m a mama bear to all of them.”

Mesha’s roommate told the family that before she was found dead, Mesha and a man had been arguing over a PlayStation. The man told Lekrysta he had given her back the gaming console and that was the last time he saw her.

Atlanta investigators have not made any arrests in the woman’s death. The Trammell family is hoping for answers, though Lekrysta says it will never make sense. She is now caring for her sister’s children, ages 5, 7 and 9.

“We’ll never know fully,” Lekrysta said. “What could she have done to deserve this?”

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.