Family wants answers after mother of 3 found shot to death in Atlanta park

She had grown up and spent her life in Rome, but Jamesha Trammell was ready for a change. She wanted to move from northwest Georgia to Atlanta.
Mesha, as her family called her, got a job and moved in with a friend. She hoped to soon be out on her own, with her three young children.
“That’s all she wanted,” an older sister, Lekrysta Trammell, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She could’ve stayed in Rome. But she wanted them to have a better school. She wanted different and she set out for it. She just came in contact with some demons.”
On Dec. 16, Mesha Trammell was found dead near an entrance to a northwest Atlanta park, according to police. She had been shot and left near a trail leading to Anderson Park, less than two weeks after her 30th birthday.
The night before, Lekrysta and Mesha had talked with each other on the phone. Mesha had mentioned moving back home. But it was late, and her older sister told her they would talk more in the morning. The sisters each said, “I love you” and hung up.
It would be the last time the two would ever talk.
“When I called back, she didn’t answer,” Lekrysta said.
Mesha didn’t answer text messages, either. And she hadn’t been in touch with her mother or other siblings. That’s when Lekrysta said several family members jumped in the car to head to Atlanta.
“We honestly never thought she was in trouble,” Lekrysta said. “We thought Jamesha probably went out or was at work and couldn’t answer the phone.”
But the family soon got heartbreaking news. Mesha — a strong-willed woman who loved to sing — had been killed, but Atlanta police weren’t sure who was responsible.
“Out of my 32 years, one of my worst fears is to lose one of my siblings,” Lekrysta said. “We’re close. I’m a mama bear to all of them.”
Mesha’s roommate told the family that before she was found dead, Mesha and a man had been arguing over a PlayStation. The man told Lekrysta he had given her back the gaming console and that was the last time he saw her.
Atlanta investigators have not made any arrests in the woman’s death. The Trammell family is hoping for answers, though Lekrysta says it will never make sense. She is now caring for her sister’s children, ages 5, 7 and 9.
“We’ll never know fully,” Lekrysta said. “What could she have done to deserve this?”
Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
