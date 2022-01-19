Family of teen killed by Cobb police files $150 million lawsuit

Hours after the decision not to charge Karneol, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. showed a combination of surveillance, body camera and dash camera footage from the moments leading up to, and including, Truitt’s shooting. It was the first time the video had been made public.

Karneol didn’t appear to give any commands or instruct the teen to drop the weapon before opening fire, but Broady said the officer wasn’t required to based on his training.

“Each of our police agencies has a (standard operating procedure) for their use of force,” Broady said at the time. “Just following the law ... it says that if an officer is chasing a felon who has a weapon — who can pose a danger to others — he has the ability to fire, to use deadly force.

“In this case, the officer followed his SOP to the letter and also followed the law,” Broady said.

Truitt’s family disagreed with the decision not charge the officer, arguing the teen was clearly running away when he was killed. According to the 30-page lawsuit, Truitt was picked up by a friend that evening and didn’t know the car was stolen.

Truitt, the lawsuit states, “did not pose an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm to (the officer) or anyone else when he was intentionally shot in the back.”

Griggs, one of three attorneys representing Truitt’s family, said the police shooting was “absolutely unjustified.”

Caption Andrae Truitt, Vincent Truitt's father, holds a sign seeking justice for his son last year following a Cobb County grand jury's decision not to bring charges against the officer who fatally shot him. Credit: Daniel Varnado Caption Andrae Truitt, Vincent Truitt's father, holds a sign seeking justice for his son last year following a Cobb County grand jury's decision not to bring charges against the officer who fatally shot him. Credit: Daniel Varnado Credit: Daniel Varnado

“We believe his actions were wholly unreasonable and violated Mr. Truitt’s constitutional rights,” Griggs said. He noted that the officer was never disciplined or criminally charged in the shooting, and said Truitt’s parents are “anxious to get justice and accountability.”

“For far too long, his family has been hurting,” he said. “They’re hoping this lawsuit will be a step toward that justice and accountability.”

Caption Attorney Gerald Griggs is representing the family of Vincent Truitt. Credit: Jenni Girtman Caption Attorney Gerald Griggs is representing the family of Vincent Truitt. Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

A county spokesman said Wednesday that Cobb officials intend to fight the lawsuit.

“We are aware that a lawsuit has been filed in federal court and will vigorously defend it.” Cobb spokesman Ross Cavitt said.