Family appeals to Cobb officials to release video from fatal police shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating Truitt’s death, while the Cobb Police Department has remained silent. In response to a series of questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a police spokesperson referred a reporter to a three-month-old GBI press release that referenced an unidentified male in “critical condition,” apparently a reference to Truitt.

A spokesperson for GBI said that agency was investigating Truitt’s death, which was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, at the request of the Cobb County Police Department.

“The case will be provided to the Cobb County DA’s Office for next steps very soon,” Nelly Miles of GBI wrote in an email.

Kim Isaza, the spokesperson for Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes, said Holmes met with the family earlier this month.

“Once the completed investigative file is turned over to our office, we will be able to make arrangements for the family to review the video,” she wrote in an email. “Any decisions regarding the family’s review of the video prior to that time is at the discretion of the GBI."

Miles, the spokesperson for GBI, implied the decision to grant the family access to the video was a joint one.

“We cannot speak for other departments, but GBI confers with the local district attorney’s office before showing any video to family members or releasing video to the public,” she wrote. She declined a request to clarify which agency held final authority to release the video to the family.