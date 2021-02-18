BREAKING: No charges in fatal police shooting of 17-year-old in Cobb

A Cobb County police officer who fatally shot a 17-year-old following a police chase last summer will not face criminal charges.
Vincent Truitt’s case was presented to a grand jury Thursday afternoon. The grand jury decided not to file charges against the officer who killed the teenager, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has learned.
“There is no justice in Cobb County,” attorney Gerald Griggs told the AJC. “A man was shot in his back as he was running away from law enforcement. He posed no threat, and he was shot in the back and killed.”
Griggs and fellow family attorney Jackie Patterson had implored county officials to release a videotape of the shooting while pushing the DA’s office to bring murder charges against the officer who shot the teen.
Truitt was shot twice in the back July 13 after exiting a stolen car following a chase on Riverside Parkway near Austell. He was one of three teens inside the vehicle that was spotted by police about 11:20 p.m. He later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.
In a statement released months after the deadly shooting, Cobb police said Truitt was armed with a handgun as he got out of the car following the chase.
“An officer running toward him observed the weapon and responded by drawing his issued weapon and firing two shots, striking Mr. Truitt both times,” the statement read. Cobb police have not released the name of the officer who shot the teen, but confirmed they are still employed by the department.
In the months since Truitt’s death, the teen’s family has met with Cobb’s top prosecutors twice — once in November with former DA Joyette Holmes and again last month with Broady.
They were allowed to watch the footage during their meeting last fall and were hopeful Broady would release a copy of the recording after taking office at the start of the year.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.