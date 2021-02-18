BREAKING: No charges in fatal police shooting of 17-year-old in Cobb

In a statement released months after the deadly shooting, Cobb police said Truitt was armed with a handgun as he got out of the car following the chase.

“An officer running toward him observed the weapon and responded by drawing his issued weapon and firing two shots, striking Mr. Truitt both times,” the statement read. Cobb police have not released the name of the officer who shot the teen, but confirmed they are still employed by the department.

In the months since Truitt’s death, the teen’s family has met with Cobb’s top prosecutors twice — once in November with former DA Joyette Holmes and again last month with Broady.

They were allowed to watch the footage during their meeting last fall and were hopeful Broady would release a copy of the recording after taking office at the start of the year.

