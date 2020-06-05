Elections 2021: What to know about elections in metro Atlanta

Here is a look at what is on the runoff election ballot in Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
Georgia has elections for two U.S. Senate seats in 2020 because of a special election after the announced retirement of Republican Johnny Isakson.
Republican Kelly Loeffler, appointed to replace Isakson, appears in a special election runoff against Democrat Raphael Warnock.
In the other Senate race, Republican David Perdue is running for re-election. Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff.
The two runoffs add to an already unusual re-election year. And these two races will determine the balance of power between Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate. The national interest is also drawing attention to why Georgia requires runoffs in general elections. Only one other state has this requirement.
Also on the ballot is a runoff for the Georgia Public Service Commission. The incumbent, Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald faces Democrat Daniel Blackman.
Polls open in metro Atlanta and Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 20211 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in line before 7 p.m will. be allowed to vote.
The voter registration deadline is Monday, Dec. 7.
Early voting will begin Monday, Dec. 14 and end Dec. 31.
Early voting information
Find early voting for your county at the Georgia My Voter page
Where do I vote? Easy lookup of your personal voting site from Georgia My Voter
Georgia General Election
Voting information in your county
» Where to vote: Find my polling place
Who may vote?
To vote, you must be registered. Eligible registered voters must also live in city, county or district where the vote is taking place. To register, or to confirm that you are registered, check with your county elections office, or go online to the Georgia Elections Office overseen by Georgia's Secretary of State.
Deadlines for voter registration
Future Atlanta and Georgia elections
The next elections for Georgia governor and other state constitutional offices will be in 2022. Gov. Brian Kemp was elected in 2018.