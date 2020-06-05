Elections 2021: What to know about elections in metro Atlanta

Also on the ballot is a runoff for the Georgia Public Service Commission. The incumbent, Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald faces Democrat Daniel Blackman.

Polls open in metro Atlanta and Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 20211 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters in line before 7 p.m will. be allowed to vote.

The voter registration deadline is Monday, Dec. 7.

Early voting will begin Monday, Dec. 14 and end Dec. 31.

Early voting information

Find early voting for your county at the Georgia My Voter page

Early voting in DeKalb County

Georgia General Election

» Oct. 5: Voter registration deadline for Georgia’s primary election

» Monday, Oct. 12: In-person early voting begins for Georgia’s primary election.

» Oct. 24: Mandatory Saturday early voting for Georgia’s general primary election

» Friday, Oct. 30: Last day for in-person early voting for Georgia’s election.

» Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day in Georgia and U.S.

» Monday, Tuesday, Nov. 23-24: Early voting for the Dec. 1 runoffs

» Dec. 1: Runoff election day for state or local races

» Dec. 7: Voter registration deadline for the Jan. 5, 2021 runoffs

» Monday, Dec. 14: Early voting begins for the Jan. 5, 2021 runoffs.

» Thursday, Dec. 31: Last day of early voting for the Jan. 5, 2021 runoffs.

» Jan. 5, 2021: Runoff election day for US Senate or Congress.

Who may vote?

To vote, you must be registered. Eligible registered voters must also live in city, county or district where the vote is taking place. To register, or to confirm that you are registered, check with your county elections office, or go online to the Georgia Elections Office overseen by Georgia's Secretary of State.

Deadlines for voter registration

July 13 is the registration deadline for the Aug. 11 runoffs.

is the registration deadline for the Aug. 11 runoffs. Oct. 5 is the registration deadline for the Nov. 3 general election.

is the registration deadline for the Nov. 3 general election. Dec. 7: Voter registration deadline for the Jan. 5, 2021 federal runoff

Future Atlanta and Georgia elections

The next elections for Georgia governor and other state constitutional offices will be in 2022. Gov. Brian Kemp was elected in 2018.