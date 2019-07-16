ajc logo
When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta public schools?

Public school bus drivers and the students who ride them in metro Atlanta are getting ready for the last day of school. For most Atlanta area schools, the final day for the 2018-2019 school year falls just before Memorial Day. Jason Getz jgetz@ajc.com
Public school bus drivers and the students who ride them in metro Atlanta are getting ready for the last day of school. For most Atlanta area schools, the final day for the 2018-2019 school year falls just before Memorial Day. Jason Getz jgetz@ajc.com

Most Georgia schools will start their 2021 summer break before Memorial Day

Public schools in metro Atlanta will begin summer break before Memorial Day, May 31. The last day of school is as early as May 25 or as late as May 28, depending on the school district.

The most popular date in the state for the last day of school in 2021 is Friday, May 21, according to a tabulation by the Georgia Department of Education. Statewide, 71 school districts will send students home on that date. In another 38 districts, the last day is May 28. A few of the state’s 181 districts end the school year after Memorial Day.

Below are the last day of school dates for metro Atlanta school districts, based on their published calendars.

Atlanta Public Schools: May 26. Teacher work days end May 27.

Buford City Schools: May 27. Teacher work days end May 28.

Cherokee County: May 28. Teacher work days end June 2.

Clayton County: May 25. Teacher work days end May 27.

Cobb County: May 26. Teacher work days end May 28.

Decatur City Schools: May 28. Teacher work days end June 3.

DeKalb County: May 28. Teacher work days end May 28.

Fayette County: May 28. Teacher work days end June 2.

Forsyth County: May 27. Teacher work days end May 28.

Fulton County: May 26. Teacher work days end May 27.

Gwinnett County: May 26. Teacher work days end May 28.

Henry County: May 26. Teacher work days end May 28.

Marietta City Schools: May 27. Teacher work days end May 28.

May is also graduation season for metro Atlanta and Georgia high schools. Here are links to metro Atlanta graduation schedules by school district.

