Dunwoody’s newest park to glisten with 25K lights for holidays

Dunwoody will decorate its newest park with thousands of lights to brighten up December.
The city will host Holiday Lights at Brook Run Park from Dec. 12 through Dec. 28, according to a news release. The park, which opened in April, will be adorned with 25,000 lights as part of a walk-thru display to promote social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will kick off Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. when Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch flips the switch to light up the park, which is located at 4770 North Peachtree Road.
She won’t be alone, since characters Anna, Elsa and Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen” will roam around the park’s playground for socially distanced photos with children. Traveling carolers from Stage Door Players will also spread some holiday cheer.
“This is a first for us, but it’s something we began imagining and planning last year,” Dunwoody Recreation Supervisor Rachel Waldron said in the release. “With the pandemic, we think this is the right time to celebrate and connect in a different way.”
In addition to the lights, the city is helping connect children to the North Pole. Kids can email their name, mailing address and messages to santa.claus@dunwoodyga.gov through Dec. 21, and Santa will respond with a personalized letter in the mail.