Dunwoody’s newest park to glisten with 25K lights for holidays

The city will host Holiday Lights at Brook Run Park from Dec. 12 through Dec. 28, according to a news release. The park, which opened in April, will be adorned with 25,000 lights as part of a walk-thru display to promote social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will kick off Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. when Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch flips the switch to light up the park, which is located at 4770 North Peachtree Road.