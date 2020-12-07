X

Want a new activity? Go zip lining in your ugly holiday sweater

The history of the ugly Christmas sweater. Ugly Christmas sweaters have become synonymous with parties during the holiday. Here's a brief history of the apparel, according to CNN Style. Christmas-themed sweaters began appearing in the 1950s and were initially called "Jingle Bell Sweaters.". The festive pullover went mainstream in the 1980s thanks in part to movies such as "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.". Fading out of style in the 1990s, they made a return in the early aughts when Christmas sweater parties began. Fast-fashion and high-end retailers alike began placing the sweaters on their shelves. In 2012, the U.K. charity Save the Children launched Christmas Jumper Day. Social media may have given a boost to the trend, as people share their looks online

Atlanta Winter Guide | 39 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ugly sweaters don’t have to be won only for virtual holiday parties this year.

Treetop Quest Dunwoody is inviting guests to get into the spirit of the season with “Rock Your Ugly Holiday Sweater.”

ExploreWatch Decatur tree lighting from the comfort of your home

“Dust off those ugly holiday sweaters! And jingle-bell rock your ugly holiday sweater while you ‘go glidin’ on a zip line’ at Treetop Quest on Saturday, December 12! And PS, you might win a pair of tix to Treetop Quest in 2021!” the event description read.

To win, guests should wear their gaudiest pullover and a winner will be chosen this weekend.

Reservations are required for Treetop Quests and are available for people ages 7 and older. They last for two hours and 30 minutes.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, protocols have been put into place for the safety of guests and staff.

Regular capacity has been reduced to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Guests are asked to make reservations at least 10 hours in advance and sign a waiver online prior to visiting. They’re also asked to inquire about availability before booking.

“Please do not come to the park if you have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past two weeks or if you are feeling sick. Should you feel sick or find out that you have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 we will reschedule tickets,” the guidelines state.

ExploreDon’t cancel the holidays: 5 virtual activities you can do this year

Guests must wear masks while on the ground at the park and gloves are mandatory for zip lining. Organizers ask that guests bring their own gloves or purchase them at check-in.

Sanitizer and hand-washing stations are available throughout the park. Staff wear masks while harnessing guests and wear personal protective equipment at all times.

“Our new safety policies will be strictly enforced and anyone that is not complying will be asked to leave the park without a refund,” the website noted. “Safety must come first, with enjoyment as a close second! We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause; we are looking out for your safety and for the safety of our staff.”

For more information on the operations, visit the website.

ExploreThe best winter travel destination in Georgia

Rock Your Ugly Holiday Sweater

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Cost: $34 for ages 7-11 on levels 1-3, $44 ages 12-17 on levels 1-4 and $51 adults 18 and older on levels 1-4. Cost doesn’t include sales tax.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.