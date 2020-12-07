Want a new activity? Go zip lining in your ugly holiday sweater

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, protocols have been put into place for the safety of guests and staff.

Regular capacity has been reduced to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Guests are asked to make reservations at least 10 hours in advance and sign a waiver online prior to visiting. They’re also asked to inquire about availability before booking.

“Please do not come to the park if you have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past two weeks or if you are feeling sick. Should you feel sick or find out that you have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 we will reschedule tickets,” the guidelines state.

Guests must wear masks while on the ground at the park and gloves are mandatory for zip lining. Organizers ask that guests bring their own gloves or purchase them at check-in.

Sanitizer and hand-washing stations are available throughout the park. Staff wear masks while harnessing guests and wear personal protective equipment at all times.

“Our new safety policies will be strictly enforced and anyone that is not complying will be asked to leave the park without a refund,” the website noted. “Safety must come first, with enjoyment as a close second! We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause; we are looking out for your safety and for the safety of our staff.”

For more information on the operations, visit the website.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Cost: $34 for ages 7-11 on levels 1-3, $44 ages 12-17 on levels 1-4 and $51 adults 18 and older on levels 1-4. Cost doesn’t include sales tax.